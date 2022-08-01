Archie Battersbee: Doctors can switch off boy’s life support tomorrow after court rejects last-minute appeal

A photo of Archie Battersbee supplied by his family showing the 12-year-old in hospital.

Archie Battersbee’s life support can be withdrawn tomorrow after a court rejected a last-minute appeal from his family.

The United Nations had asked for plans to stop the brain-damaged 12-year-old’s treatment to be delayed while it looked into his case on his parent’s request.

Archie’s family had turned to the UN after the UK High Court ruled it was in Archie’s best interests to turn off life support and all routes of appeal had been exhausted.

The UK’s Court of Appeal rejected the UN’s request on Monday, saying doctors would be allowed to stop treatment from Tuesday midday.

Doctors had initially planned to do this from 2pm on Monday but agreed to wait for the ruling before taking any action.

Archie has been in intensive care since April, when he suffered a brain injury during an incident at home which his mother believes could have been linked to an online challenge.

More follows...