Apple faces €875m lawsuit over ‘slow’ iPhones

The Apple iPhone 6, which is one of the models at the centre of the claim

Users of iPhones in the UK should be paid £750m (€875m) over allegations Apple “throttled” their devices, a new lawsuit claims.

The legal proceedings point to an incident in 2017, when it was found that Apple was restricting the performance of older iPhones.

The company said the feature was necessary to ensure the iPhones worked properly even as their batteries degraded.

But it fed into a theory many users already had, which held that Apple had been quietly restricting the performance of older devices, to drive users to upgrade to new phones.

Now a consumer champion claims that owners of the phones should get compensation over the feature.

Justin Gutmann has accused the tech giant of slowing down the performance of iPhone handsets – a process known as “throttling” – by hiding a power management tool in software updates to combat performance issues and stop older devices from shutting down suddenly.

Mr Gutmann has filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK, seeking damages of approximately £768m (€897m) for up to 25 million owners of a range of older iPhone models.

It alleges Apple misled users over the incident by pushing them to download software updates it said would improve the performance of some devices but, in fact, slowed them down.

The claim relates to the introduction of a power management tool released in a software update to iPhone users in January 2017, which was rolled out to slow down older iPhone models with ageing batteries, which may have struggled to run the latest iOS software, in order to prevent abrupt device

shutdowns.

Mr Gutmann said information about this tool was not included in the software update download description at the time, and there was nothing to say it would slow down a user’s device.





The claim relates to the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X models.

In a statement, Apple said: “We have never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades." (© The Independent, London, 2022)