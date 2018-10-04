Appeal for mother after foetus found in park

A foetus has been found in an east London park, Scotland Yard has said.

Police said the foetus - believed to be around 12-20 weeks' gestation - was discovered in gardens at the northern end of Valentines Park in Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 10.41am on Thursday and believe the foetus was likely to have been left there in the early hours of October 4.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the mother and are urging her to contact police so she can receive any medical treatment she may require.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Area Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD 2492/04OCT.

Press Association