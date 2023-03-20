Appeal after rare shark found dead on UK beach is believed to have been whisked away by trophy hunters hours

A shark thought to be rare in the UK has had its head and tail cut off after it was found dead on a beach over the weekend.

The fish’s head, tail and fin were removed under cover of darkness and whisked away by the apparent trophy hunters.

With them went vital scientific information.

Conservationists are now pleading for the return of the remains of the 6ft shark, which was discovered by locals on Lepe beach in Hampshire on Saturday morning.

The smalltoothed sand tiger whose range in the Northeast Atlantic normally only reaches the top of the Bay of Biscay, is classified as vulnerable and rarely observed.

Its head and eyes are of particular interest to scientists, who can use them to track where this shark has come from, and add to sparse information about the distribution of the species.

Photos and footage of the creature were widely shared on social media soon after its body turned up, including by TV historian Dan Snow, who was asked to help preserve it.

But the head, tail and fin were removed before Mr Snow could assemble a team of people to rescue the shark carcass.

In a video post on social media, Mr Snow made an appeal for the temporary return of the head and fin of this “once-in-a-lifetime find”.

He said: “If anybody in the local area has got the head – you can keep the head, there’s no law against that – but can you let the scientists have a look at it first.”

The rest of the body will be collected by the Zoological Society of London tomorrow.

The Shark Trust, a charity, said it may never be possible to know the “exceptional” circumstances that led the shark to the coast of Hampshire, but an autopsy on the carcass could provide vital clues.

“Animals on land, sea and air can stray from their ‘normal’ distribution, becoming vagrants often hundreds of miles off their usual routes,” said Ali Hood, the director of conservation. “Receiving reports of these vagrants is both fascinating and vital, key to noting potential changes in distribution over time.”

Populations of smalltoothed sand tiger sharks are believed to have declined as a result of human activity.

In 2022, an 11ft specimen washed up on the coast of Galicia in northern Spain for the first time. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)

​