Apology by former aide adds pressure on British PM Boris Johnson to quit

An apology from Boris Johnson’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral has heaped further pressure on the UK prime minister as another Tory MP called on him to resign.

James Slack, who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised yesterday for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.

Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.

In an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added: “This event should not have happened at the time that it did.”

It comes after The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on April 16, 2021, as the country was in a period of mourning after the death of Prince Philip.

The events were to mark the departures of Mr Slack and one of the prime minister’s personal photographers, the newspaper said.

The two events are said to have started separately and later merged.

The newspaper reported accounts from witnesses who said alcohol was drunk and guests danced to music, with a person sent to a local shop with a suitcase to buy wine.

A Downing Street spokesperson said of Mr Slack’s event: “On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.”

The next day, the queen attended her husband Philip’s funeral wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family at Windsor Castle, in line with Covid restrictions.

Conservative MP Roger Gale said the gatherings were “wholly unacceptable”, and confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson to the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

On Thursday evening his Tory colleague Andrew Bridgen became the fifth MP to have publicly said they had written to committee chairman Graham Brady.

But The Telegraph reported that as many as 30 letters have been submitted so far, with a total of 54 needed to trigger a vote.

However, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said people should “move on” following Mr Johnson’s apology on Wednesday over a previous bash.

Mr Gale told Sky News: “I have been described as a serial critic of the prime minister and, in a sense, that is true.

“My letter calling for a leadership election goes back to the Barnard Castle event when the prime minister failed to take what I regarded as appropriate decisions and actions to remove (former top adviser Dominic) Cummings from office, because what happened then was quite wrong.

“I decided then that if the prime minister was not capable of exercising the right kind of judgment, then we had to have another prime minister.”

Mr Gale praised Boris Johnson’s delivery of the vaccine roll-out and Brexit, but added: “The problem is that the man’s judgment is flawed.

“I don’t think that the image of the Downing Street branch of the Majestic Wine Warehouse is doing us any good at all.”

Senior Conservative MP Julian Knight told Times Radio: “What I would say is that it will be charitable to say that partygate, if you like, is due to acts of extreme stupidity on behalf of those at No 10.”

Asked if that meant he thought the prime minister had been stupid, he said it applied to “anyone involved”.

Members of the Government urged Mr Johnson’s critics to wait for the findings of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry before passing judgment after Tory MPs began publicly calling for him to quit.

The Times reported that the inquiry was expected to find no evidence of criminality but that the investigation could censure Mr Johnson for a lack of judgment. The Metropolitan Police said there is no change to its position on investigating Downing Street parties amid fresh allegations of more gatherings taking place.