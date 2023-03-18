Ann Summers lingerie founder Jacqueline Gold dead at age 62

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

A family statement said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold passed away yesterday with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.”

Her sister Vanessa said: “Jacqueline courageously battled stage-four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey. In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear.

“As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister, and best friend.”

Ms Gold was best known for leading lingerie brand Ann Summers and growing the retailer into a familiar sight on high streets.

The brand was developed by David and Ralph Gold, her father and uncle, after snapping up the retailer’s early business following liquidation in 1972.

In 1981, Jacqueline Gold first joined the business on an internship. After the first joining the operation, she launched the Ann Summers party to grow the brand.

Around 10 years later, Ms Gold was made a director of the business before swiftly being named its CEO.