Ann Summers lingerie founder Jacqueline Gold dead at age 62

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold died after a battle with breast cancer. Photo: Carmen Valino/PA Wire Expand

Alex Green

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

