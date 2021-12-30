Andrew wants all witness evidence in abuse case kept secret

Prince Andrew has made an “unprecedented” request for all witness testimony taken in his sexual abuse case to be kept secret, it has emerged.

The prince wants depositions, including his own, to remain under seal, even if neither party declares the evidence confidential.

Lawyers for his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said there was “no logic or authority for such a provision”.

The revelation was made in a letter from Sigrid McCawley, for Ms Giuffre, to Andrew Brettler, the prince’s lead counsel, dated December 24. It was lodged with the court on Tuesday as part of a fresh bid to get the civil case thrown out.

Mr Brettler has asked a judge to halt proceedings, claiming that Ms Giuffre was not a US resident and did not live in Colorado, as her lawsuit suggested, but in Australia, and was therefore unable to make the claim under federal court law.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, has alleged she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was 17. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Before challenging the court’s jurisdiction, the prince had been due to send proposed dates and locations for his own deposition by Monday this week. He had already asked for a three-week extension to respond to discovery requests “in light of the holidays and Covid”.

Ms McCawley expressed frustration with the latest attempt to delay proceedings on an issue that could have been raised sooner. She said they had asked three times for the prince to select a date for his own deposition, yet he had never responded.

Ms McCawley referred to a draft protective order, drawn up at the prince’s request, which would prevent the disclosure of certain information.

But she added: “The main disagreement in the parties’ drafts is your inclusion of an unprecedented paragraph, which would allow you to keep deposition materials sealed from the public even if neither party designates the underlying testimony as confidential.”

She added that as there was “no logic or authority for such a provision” and because it was deemed too late to ask the court for a confidentiality order, they would raise the issue in court next Tuesday, when Judge Lewis Kaplan hears arguments on the prince’s motion to have the case dismissed. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

