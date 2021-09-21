Anaesthetist nearly killed his partner with drugs during exorcism rituals

Hossam Metwally also took images of patients in a state of undress while they were at his clinic. Photo: PA

A hospital anaesthetist who injected his partner with drugs during a series of exorcism ceremonies, leaving her close to death with multiple organ failure, has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

Hossam Metwally (61) made dozens of video recordings of himself administering fluids through a cannula to Kelly Wilson while chanting as part of a “dangerous perversion” of the Islamic Ruqya ritual.

Ms Wilson (33) was found at Metwally’s home in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, on July 4, 2019, in a deep coma, on the brink of a cardiac arrest and with a fluid line inserted in her chest after engaging in an exorcism ritual the previous evening.

Metwally, who worked at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in the town and also ran a pain clinic from his home, denied injecting anaesthetics into Ms Wilson during an eight-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court but admitted further counts of voyeurism against two female patients following his conviction.

The court heard yesterday that he took pictures and moving footage of the women, without their knowledge and in a state of undress, when they attended his clinic.

He also altered some of the images to make them appear indecent and erotic.

Judge Jeremy Richardson said: “You are a disgrace to your profession. You will not be a doctor for very much longer. I trust you will never, ever be a doctor again.

“You perverted medical practice for your own ends. You are also not a very good doctor because you very nearly killed the woman you said you loved.”

Metwally qualified as a doctor in Egypt and worked in Saudi Arabia before going to the UK in 1996 and Grimsby in 1999. He had a “vast stock of drugs” at his home.

The trial heard that he “fed” Ms Wilson’s drug addiction and administered potentially lethal anaesthetic drugs to perform Muslim exorcism rituals known as Ruqya – a valid practice that an imam told the court would never involve drugs or sedation.



Extracts from 200 clips recorded by Metwally over four years were shown to the jury.

They included footage of Ms Wilson strapped to a bed, in a bath and of a white liquid being administered.

In one clip from 2016, Metwally can be heard chanting and after he revives his partner with smelling salts, she asks “have you raped me?” and requests the police.