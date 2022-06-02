| 15.1°C Dublin

‘An historic moment’ – Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill writes to Queen Elizabeth to mark Jubilee celebrations

An undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle and obtained by Reuters on June 1, 2022. Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/Handout via REUTERS
An undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle and obtained by Reuters on June 1, 2022. Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/Handout via REUTERS

Adrian Rutherford

Michelle O’Neill has written to the Queen ahead of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sinn Fein vice-president referred to Her Majesty’s 70 years of “dedicated public service to the British people”, and praised her “significant contribution” to the peace process.

