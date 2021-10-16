‘An attack on democracy itself’ – urgent review of UK politicians’ security after MP stabbed to death

Armed police at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

The British Home Secretary last night ordered an urgent review of MPs’ security after the fatal stabbing of a politician.

David Amess, one of the Britain’s most respected parliamentarians, was stabbed to death as he met constituents at his regular Friday surgery in a Methodist church in Essex.

A 25-year-old British national of Somali origin, who had allegedly been lying in wait for him, was last night being questioned on suspicion of murder after he was arrested.

Counter-terror police are leading the investigation and detectives said they were maintaining an “open-mind” as to the motive for the attack.

However, it is understood that police have also asked for permission to access Mr Amess’ parliamentary case work as part of the investigation in order to see if anything he had been working on recently might explain the tragedy.

Detectives were also looking to establish if the attacker had any links with Islamist groups or if he had any record of mental illness.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson led tributes to his colleague, describing him as one of the “kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.

Mr Johnson added that he and the Cabinet had been left “heart-stricken” by the news.

Mr Amess, who was married with four daughters and a son, is the fourth British MP to be attacked recently while attending to constituency duties.

His death comes five years after Jo Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was murdered by a right-wing extremist.

Read More

Hours after Mr Amess was killed, Priti Patel, the UK home secretary, chaired a meeting with police chiefs and security and intelligence agencies to discuss the attack. She said she was “devastated” by the loss of Mr Amess, who she described as a “kind and loyal friend”.

“That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself.”

Ms Patel subsequently asked all police forces to review their security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect.

The review will look at Operation Bridger, which was set up in 2016 to provide security and advice to MPs after a number of threats were made following parliamentary debates on Syria.

The review leaves open the prospect that MPs could be provided with police guards whenever they meet their constituents in future.

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, cautioned against any “knee-jerk reaction” and said it was vital for democracy that MPs remain able to meet their constituents.

He said: “It is a tragedy that should never have happened. This is somebody who is carrying out his duty on behalf of his constituents. What we can’t do is give in to these people, people who don’t believe in our values, don’t believe in what we do.”

Despite the sense of shock and grief across Westminster, the Father of the House Peter Bottomley said MPs would want to continue to meet their constituents in person.

“I predict all over the country this weekend, next weekend and in the months to come MPs will hold advice sessions. That is what we do. When there is a challenge we have to face it.”

Last night, the Conservatives, Labour and the SNP confirmed they would be suspending all political campaigning out of respect for Mr Amess.

Government sources also confirmed that the schedule for parliament returning on Wednesday from recess was now likely to be cleared in order for MPs to pay tribute.

Mr Amess had been attending his regular Friday constituency surgery, which takes place between 10am and 1pm at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, when the attack took place.

It is understood the attacker had been waiting inside the church and stabbed the Southend West MP multiple times in a frenzied attack.

A member of Mr Amess’s team fled and immediately dialled 999, telling the emergency services: “Someone has been stabbed. Please get here soon. He is not breathing.”

Paramedics and armed police arrived at the scene within minutes and sealed off the area. While paramedics began trying to save Mr Amess’ life, the attacker was arrested, handcuffed and led away by armed police.

A witness described the suspect as appearing calm and compliant as he was led away. It is understood he was not shouting any Islamist slogans during the incident and it was thought the attack came without warning.

Mr Amess, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 1983, was hugely respected by his colleagues and last night tributes from all sides of the political spectrum poured in.

David Cameron, the former prime minister, said: “David Amess was a kind and thoroughly decent man – and he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said: “This is a dark and shocking day. The whole country will feel it acutely, perhaps the more so because we have, heartbreakingly, been here before.”

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox, said: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Mr Amess’ main interests and areas of expertise were “animal welfare and pro-life” issues. A devout Catholic, he was also an anti-abortion activist and voted against gay rights.

Local councillor John Lamb said he was “always trying to help people and especially refugees”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]