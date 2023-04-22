‘An abuse of power that humiliates’ – Dominic Raab resigns before UK PM Rishi Sunak could sack him

Deputy British prime minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published earlier on Friday concluded Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Mr Raab’s conduct in the department had a “significant adverse effect” on one colleague and he was also found to have been “intimidating” to staff by criticising “utterly useless” work while justice secretary.

Rishi Sunak, who had spent the night agonising over whether to sack his key ally, accepted Mr Raab’s resignation with “great sadness”.

Mr Raab, who also quit as justice secretary, went down swinging, criticising the “Kafkaesque saga” and accusing “committed officials” of trying to force him out of the cabinet.

Mr Tolley’s five-month investigation into eight formal complaints about Mr Raab’s conduct as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary, and in his previous tenure leading the ministry of justice, was handed to Downing Street on Thursday morning.

Downing Street suggested that Mr Sunak accepts his ally broke the ministerial code with what amounted to findings of bullying.

The Tolley report said Mr Raab acted in an “intimidating” fashion with “unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct” in a work meeting while he was foreign secretary.

He also committed an “abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates” with a staffing move, which Mr Raab argued was key to Brexit negotiations on Gibraltar with Spain.

But Mr Tolley said he “introduced an unwarranted punitive element” while his conduct was inevitably “experienced as undermining or humiliating by the affected individual”.

On a separate occasion while running the Foreign Office, Mr Raab was found to have caused a “significant adverse effect” on a civil servant after conveying a threat.

He was said to have issued “unspecified disciplinary action”, suggesting there had been a breach of the civil service code.

In a separate strand of the investigation, Mr Tolley praised the justice department complainants’ “courage” for coming forward with allegations that launched the inquiry.

Though he did not make any formal findings about Mr Raab’s conduct in relation to these claims, Mr Tolley did say Mr Raab acted in an “intimidating” manner at meetings with policy officials.

He made “unconstructive critical comments” about the quality of work, including criticising the absence of “the basics”.

Mr Raab was found to have criticised the “obstructiveness” of officials and described some work as “utterly useless” and “woeful”.

Though he stopped short of describing the conduct as bullying, Mr Tolley’s findings were consistent with what he said what would

amount to the offence under the UK government’s ministerial code.

Behaviour that could be characterised as offensive, intimidating or insulting, or amount to a misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates would fall within the description of bullying, the lawyer wrote.

Mr Tolley said Mr Raab’s conduct as Brexit secretary could not be characterised as offensive or malicious, though he said it was “experienced as intimidating, in the sense of excessively demanding”.

Mr Raab said in his resignation letter to Mr Sunak that he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt”.

But he criticised a “number of improprieties” during the inquiry, including “systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims” as he called for an independent review.

Mr Raab said the inquiry has “set a dangerous precedent” by setting a “low” threshold for bullying, which he said would “encourage spurious complaints”.

And he claimed that Britain would “pay the price” if the threshold for bullying in government has been lowered.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “continual weakness” by allowing Mr Raab to resign rather than sacking him, before hitting out at the outgoing minister’s “whining”.