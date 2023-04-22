| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

‘An abuse of power that humiliates’ – Dominic Raab resigns before UK PM Rishi Sunak could sack him

Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Dominic Raab. Photo: PA

Dominic Raab. Photo: PA

Dominic Raab. Photo: PA

Sam Blewett

Deputy British prime minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published earlier on Friday concluded Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy