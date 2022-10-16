Amid Tory party despair, Rishi Sunak supporters find hope

When a losing political campaign throws a thank you event for its supporters, you might expect the atmosphere to be flat.

That was not the case when backers of Rishi Suna k gathered to sip English sparkling wine at a central London hotel on Thursday night. Sources report that the mood was “upbeat” and the idea of sharing commiserations far from people’s minds.

It is not difficult to see why.

Allies of Sunak believe their man could be in 10 Downing Street within months if a sufficient mass of Tory MPs can persuade the 1922 Committee to tell Truss that her time is up.

Sunak supporters were feeling optimistic even before the events of Friday, when Liz Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, replaced him with Jeremy Hunt and ditched her policy not to raise corporation tax.

They believe Sunak has been vindicated by the fallout from the mini-budget. One MP who supported him in the leadership race said: “Everything he said has come to pass.”

Another said that his unheeded warnings about the economic danger Truss was heading towards were “Churchillian”.

Conservatives have had to reach far back into history to find appropriate metaphors for what happened on Friday. Yesterday, one senior Tory MP compared the embattled prime minister to Aethelred the Unready, saying she had been forced to give “Danegeld to the moderate wing of the party in the form of Jeremy Hunt”.

The view among ardent Sunak supporters is that while Truss may have bought herself some time, “things are too far gone” now for her to survive.

One former minister said there was a mood of “despair” on the Tory benches, describing Truss’s performance in her eight-minute press conference on Friday as “abysmal”.

When another MP was asked for their reaction to the day’s events, they simply replied: “I’ve put my letter in.” Other MPs are understood to have sent letters of no confidence to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Supporters of Sunak have welcomed the arrival of Hunt in the UK Treasury: after crashing out of the first round of the leadership race, he had backed their candidate.

However, they insist that the appointment fails to resolve serious problems. The first they point to is a fundamental lack of alignment between the PM and the chancellor.

Even more serious is the electoral mountain facing the Tories, with polls showing the party 20 to 30 points behind Labour.

A former minister said that the appointment of Hunt did not “solve the electoral problem” as “general elections are not won or lost on the performance of the chancellor”.

“What we’re talking about here is damage limitation,” they said. “My fantasy at the moment is that we can deny Labour an outright majority.

“The party has to make the choice: do you cut out this desperate period of our history now by finding a way of removing her, or do we limp on? If she struggles on, we are going to get slaughtered.”

Truss loyalists insist they will not row in behind a new leader. One minister said: “The idea that Rishi and Penny can unite the party either as a duo or individuals is for the birds. The party membership rejected Rishi.”

