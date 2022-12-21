Ambulance staff join UK strike as talks deadlocked

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics are preparing to strike today after talks between the UK government and unions failed to address the issue of pay.

Health secretary Steve Barclay met union representatives yesterday afternoon but discussions around pay were off the table as the government sought reassurances over strike cover.

Thousands of nurses were on strike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland yesterday, while ambulance staff will walk out in England and Wales today.

After the meeting with unions, Mr Barclay tweeted: “I hugely value the work of our NHS staff & it’s disappointing some union members are going ahead with further strike action – my door remains open to further talks. Unions have called for industrial action to cause maximum disruption & inevitably this will have an impact.

“My priority remains patient safety. We have contingency plans in place & I have met with ambulance union reps today urging them to honour their commitment to provide responses to life-threatening emergency calls.”

He added union demands “are unaffordable during these challenging times but, as I’ve said before, I’m open to engaging with unions on how to make the NHS a better place to work”.

Unions have urged the government to make an offer on pay, suggesting an agreement could be reached.

Onay Kasab, from Unite, warned after the meeting that ambulance strikes would escalate unless the government agreed to pay negotiations.

He said: “I went in full of hope, unfortunately I’ve come out very, very disappointed, because all the secretary of state wanted to talk about is what’s been done already, the discussions at a local level to make sure that emergencies are covered tomorrow.

“The government have got to engage on pay because these strikes will escalate otherwise, that is the reality.

“Our members are absolutely determined to win not just the pay battle but to win the battle to save the NHS.”

It comes as NHS leaders have warned they are unable to keep patients safe during strikes, while NHS England bosses urged people not to get drunk and end up needing emergency care.

Health minister Will Quince also urged people to think again about contact sports and avoid running on icy roads during the ambulance strike.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, and NHS Providers, which collectively represent all NHS organisations, has written to Rishi Sunak requesting an end to the deadlock.

The letter to the UK prime minister said: “This isn’t just about pay but about working conditions; many (workers) have said they are doing this because they no longer feel able to provide the level of care that their patients need and deserve.

“With less than 24 hours to go until the ambulance strike, there is deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond.”