'Amazing' Stonehenge-like circle was built by farmer in the 1990s

When archaeologists announced the discovery of an "amazing" 4,500-year-old Stonehenge-like stone circle on an Aberdeenshire farm in December they admitted it was odd that it had remained hidden for so long.

When archaeologists announced the discovery of an "amazing" 4,500-year-old Stonehenge-like stone circle on an Aberdeenshire farm in December they admitted it was odd that it had remained hidden for so long.

With its diminutive circumference relative to similar structures, and smallish stones, experts said the Neolithic monument in the parish of Leochel-Cushnie was unusual, but added that they hoped it might change their understanding of prehistoric building.

Sadly such optimism was not to be realised. This week a farmer who had once owned the land got in touch to say he had built it himself in the 1990s.

Neil Ackerman, the historic environment record assistant at Aberdeenshire council, said: "These types of monument are notoriously difficult to date. It is obviously disappointing to learn of this development, but it also adds an interesting element to its story.

"I hope the stones continue to be used and enjoyed - while not ancient, it is still in a fantastic location and makes for a great feature in the landscape." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk