Amateur divers discover warship which sank in 1682 carrying future British king

A bell from the HMS Gloucester which sank off the Norfolk coast. Photo: University of East Anglia

A bottle found with the wreck, which bears a glass seal with the crest of the Legge family who are ancestors of George Washington. Photo: Norfolk Historic Shipwrecks

Brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell with with a bell from the wreck of the HMS Gloucester. Photo: University of East Anglia

It had lain undiscovered on sandbanks off the east coast of England for hundreds of years since sinking during a nautical disaster that almost killed the heir to the throne.

Now, the wreck found by amateur divers, has been confirmed as the HMS Gloucester in what experts have described as the most significant maritime discovery since Henry VIII’s Mary Rose.

The ship ran aground and sank in 1682, while carrying the future King James II.

Brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, diving enthusiasts but printers by trade, found the warship in 2007 after spending four years combing thousands of kilometres of seabed, before embarking on a years-long identification process.

It took five years for historians to confirm that the wreck was the Gloucester. It was split down the keel, and remains of the hull are embedded in sand, complicating the excavation.

In 2012, the ship’s bell was used to identify the vessel, as it had the date of 1681 engraved on it.

But the discovery has been kept secret for a decade.

The extensive work required to protect the security of an “at-risk” site in international waters – the precise location will not be publicly disclosed – has meant that only now can the discovery be announced.

Only divers with official licences can access the site.

Researchers hope the wreckage will shed new light on a tragedy that had major political ramifications and, thanks to James’s survival, shaped the future of Britain for years to come.

“Because of the circumstances of its sinking, this can be claimed as the single most significant, historic maritime discovery since the raising of the Mary Rose in 1982,” said Prof Claire Jowitt, a world-leading authority on maritime cultural history and head of the accompanying research project at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The remains, which are about 45km off the coast of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, will help researchers understand the circumstances of the Gloucester’s sinking, which were bitterly disputed at the time. (© ­Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

