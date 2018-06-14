News Britain

Thursday 14 June 2018

Almost 60 firefighters battle high-rise flat blaze in London

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @yusif0ali showing a fire on the 12th floor of a 20-storey tower block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, south London. Yusif Ali/PA Wire
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @yusif0ali showing a fire on the 12th floor of a 20-storey tower block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, south London. Yusif Ali/PA Wire

Alexander Britton

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a fire on the 13th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 150 people left the building before the fire brigade arrived and a sprinkler system "suppressed" the fire.

Crews from Deptford, New Cross and Lewisham were among the 58 firefighters at the scene, while police and ambulance staff were also present.

London Fire Brigade said it received 16 calls about the blaze, which was under control by 5.23am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LFB added.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News