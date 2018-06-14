Almost 60 firefighters battle high-rise flat blaze in London

Crews were called to a fire on the 13th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 150 people left the building before the fire brigade arrived and a sprinkler system "suppressed" the fire.

Crews from Deptford, New Cross and Lewisham were among the 58 firefighters at the scene, while police and ambulance staff were also present.