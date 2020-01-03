A couple who won a £2 million (€2.35m) lottery jackpot three days before finding out that their teenage son is clear of cancer have said: "It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true."

'All our dreams came true' - UK couple win €2.3m days before their son given all-clear from cancer

John and Allison McDonald have described how their their Lucky Dip ticket matched all six numbers to scoop the Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, December 18.

Three days later, Mr and Mrs McDonald, from Stockton on Tees, were given the news that their 15-year-old son, Ewan, had finally been given the all-clear after being treated for cancer all year.

Mr McDonald said: "It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.

John and Allison McDonald £2 million Lotto jackpot win Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas - and talks about how amazing this would be - but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us - and it has.

"And then to receive news that Ewan's latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful.

"2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us!"

Ewan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May last year and underwent chemotherapy treatment.

Both Mr McDonald, 62, a security officer who frequently worked 70-hour weeks, and Mrs McDonald, 49, who worked in an opticians, have now handed in their notices at work.

Mrs McDonald said: "This is just the most amazing feeling ever!"

PA Media