News Britain

Tuesday 8 January 2019

All flights suspended at Heathrow due to drone sighting

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

All flights at London's Heathrow Airport have been temporarily suspended following sightings of a drone.

An airport spokesman said they were working with the Metropolitan Police and had stopped flights "as a precaution".

It comes just weeks after the Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings before Christmas.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow," the airport said. "As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

More to follow...

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News