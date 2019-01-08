All flights suspended at Heathrow due to drone sighting

All flights at London's Heathrow Airport have been temporarily suspended following sightings of a drone.

An airport spokesman said they were working with the Metropolitan Police and had stopped flights "as a precaution".

It comes just weeks after the Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings before Christmas.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow," the airport said. "As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

