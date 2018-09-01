Alfie Evans' parents 'welcome baby boy' four months after tragic loss of their son from rare condition
The parents of Alfie Evans have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, four months after the death of their first son from a rare degenerative condition.
Kate James, 20, is believed to have given birth in recent weeks to a boy they have named Thomas, after his father Tom Evans, 21.
Alfie was at the centre of a extended legal battle over his treatment that made headlines around the world.
But the 23-month-old died on April 28 after a court directed doctors to turn off his life support.
A neighbour told the Liverpool Echo she held baby Thomas during a visit from his mother.
“He looks a bit like Alfie, he’s a lovely cute thing,” she said. "I used to look after Alfie, and it was awful what happened, but I’m so pleased for his mum and dad.”
Ms James knew she was pregnant in the final weeks of Alfie’s life but “wanted to keep it quiet so she could give her all to Alfie," another friend told The Sun.
Mr Evans and Ms James wanted to take their son to Italy, hoping doctors there could diagnose Alfie’s condition, or prolong his life, although the family’s legal team said they were not expecting a cure.
Despite being granted Italian citizenship on the intervention of the Pope, the UK Court of Appeal blocked the family’s attempt to take Alfie out of the UK.
Independent News Service
