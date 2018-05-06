Alex Ferguson stable after brain surgery

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital and underwent surgery last night.

The club released a statement confirming former manager Ferguson (76) was rushed to hospital with a brain haemorrhage and that the medical procedure went "very well".

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement read. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. "His family request privacy in this matter."

An ambulance was called to his mansion in Cheshire at about 9am yesterday and took him to Macclesfield district Hospital. He was later transferred, with a police escort, to be treated at the Salford Royal. His son Darren Ferguson skipped his Doncaster side's League One match against Wigan Athletic as a result of the emergency. Ferguson won 49 trophies in management, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues and he is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time. A native of Scotland, as a player he was top scorer in the Scottish League in 1965-66. He was United manager from 1986 to 2013, winning the Champions League twice and the Premier League 13 times.

Sunday Independent