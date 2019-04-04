Alesha MacPhail killer launches appeal against prison sentence

The teenager who admitted raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has launched an appeal against his jail sentence.

Aaron Campbell, 16, was handed a life imprisonment term and locked up for at least 27 years after he was convicted of abducting, raping and murdering the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute last July.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) confirmed he had lodged the appeal on Thursday.

Campbell was convicted last month at the High Court in Glasgow, where a jury unanimously found him guilty following a nine-day trial.

Alesha MacPhail. Photo: PA

The teenager finally admitted his crimes in a psychological report prepared ahead of his sentencing.

Lord Matthews said social work and psychologist reports "had painted a clear picture of a cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual".

Tears: Georgina Lochrane leaves court in Glasgow after a boy (16) was found guilty of the murder and rape of her daughter Alesha. Photo: PA

He said Campbell had shown a "staggering lack of remorse" and told the teenager: "Not once did I detect a flicker of emotion from you."

Earlier this week, one of the psychologists who assessed Campbell, Dr John Marshall, called for children to be screened for psychopathic behaviour in the wake of the murder.

Georgina Lochrane, the mother of Alesha MacPhail. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

File photo dated 4/7/2018 of a picture among tributes near a house on Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute in Scotland, after the body of Alesha MacPhail was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel by a member of the public. Photo: John Linton/PA Wire

