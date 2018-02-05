Aldi recalls 38,000 packs of frozen veg mix after grandmother 'found half a rat in one'
Discount retailer Aldi has voluntarily recalled 38,000 packs of its frozen mixed vegetables after a grandmother said she found half a rat inside one.
Pat Bateman (60) had just fed her two-year-old granddaughter lunch and was putting the bag back in the freezer when she noticed something "out of place" in the pack.
Aldi offered her £500 (€564) compensation and reassured her that there was no rat infestation where the vegetables were produced.
The retired florist from Cornwall told the Sun newspaper she felt "physically sick" after finding the rodent.
In a statement the supermarket said:
"Following Mrs Bateman’s complaint, we removed this product from sale to prevent any further issues. We have suspended all orders from this production site whilst we investigate this matter.”
A spokeswoman for Aldi told Independent.ie: "Aldi Ireland was not affected. The product was not on sale in Ireland."
Press Association