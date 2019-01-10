Airports must buy anti-drone technology, says minister

All UK airports must buy anti-drone equipment because the Royal Air Force should not have to step in every time the devices are flown near runways, according to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Technology which can detect and deter the gadgets is a "logical thing" for airports to invest in, Mr Williamson said.

The military has been called in to the UK's two busiest airports in recent weeks after drone sightings caused flights to be grounded.

Departures at Heathrow were suspended for an hour on Tuesday night, while the travel plans of 140,000 Gatwick passengers were affected over three days shortly before Christmas. Thousands of passengers bound for Ireland suffered disruption.

Both airports have said they will invest millions of pounds to tackle the threat from drones.

A system which can detect, track and ground the devices has been installed on the roof of Gatwick's South Terminal following last month's chaos.

Disruption: Passengers at Gatwick waiting for their flights. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Aviation minister Baroness Sugg and security minister Ben Wallace held a meeting with airport bosses on Thursday to discuss plans to crack down on the problem.

Around 10 of Britain's busiest airports, such as the main London airports, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, all told the ministers that they have drone detection equipment in place or are planning to install it, the Press Association understands.

Mr Williamson said: "I think that everyone would be expecting all airports to be having this detection, and deterrence effect also, at all commercial airports in the future.

"It is a logical thing for them to be investing (in)."

Combat

On Tuesday, the UK Government announced a package of measures designed to give police extra powers to combat drones.

The exclusion zone around airports will be extended to approximately a 5km-radius (3.1 miles). This is expected to come into force by the start of April. From November 30, operators of drones weighing between 250g and 20kg will be required to register and take an online drone pilot competency test.

Police will also be able to issue fixed-penalty notices for minor drone offences to ensure immediate and effective enforcement of the new rules.

Fines of up to £100 could be given for offences such as failing to comply with a police officer when instructed to land a drone, or not showing their registration to operate a drone.

