Aide checked 'welfare' of Salmond accuser

Alex Salmond's former adviser has told a jury he checked on the "welfare" of a woman left alone with the former first minister of Scotland.

Mr Salmond (65), who denies 13 alleged sexual offences against nine women, has previously said one of the women "misremembered" an incident.

The woman, a civil servant in the Scottish government, identified as Woman B, claims he grabbed her and tried to kiss her after a meeting at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, in 2010.

She told the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh trying to shake him off was like "wrestling with an octopus" .

Mr Salmond's former adviser, Alexander Bell (54), said yesterday he saw "nothing unusual" when he entered the room after the alleged assault.

Alex Prentice QC, for the prosecution, said: "The first minister and (the complainer) were alone in the drawing room, you having left and gone downstairs.

"Did you consider it necessary to return to the room? What was your intention in returning to the room?"

Mr Bell said: "To ensure that the welfare of my colleague was OK."

Mr Salmond faces charges including an attempted rape, spanning a period between June 2008 and November 2014.

His lawyers previously lodged special defences of consent and alibi.

Consent was given as a defence for three alleged sexual assaults and an alleged indecent assault against three women.

Judge Lady Dorrian told the jury they have now heard all of the evidence in the case with speeches to follow.

The trial continues.

