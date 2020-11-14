Adviser departs Downing Street with broadside at ‘indecisive’ prime minister

DominicCummings was ordered out of Downing Street for good last night after being accused by the British prime minister of briefing against him.

Mr Cummings, who was regarded as Boris Johnson’s most trusted adviser, left with a broadside against his boss, telling allies that Mr Johnson was “indecisive” and that he and Lee Cain – the prime minister’s director of communications – had to rely on Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, to provide direction.

The former Vote Leave chief was told to clear his desk in a fiery meeting in No 10 and left last night carrying his possessions in a cardboard box.

Mr Cain was given his marching orders in the same meeting. Both men had intended to stay in No 10 until the end of the year to see out the Brexit project that had brought them and Mr Johnson together. But the last straw came after Mr Johnson heard claims that the faction headed by Mr Cummings and Mr Cain was briefing against him and his fiancee Carrie Symonds, and told them to leave the building.

They will remain employed until mid-December, with Mr Cummings expected to complete some work on mass virus testing, but neither is expected to set foot in No 10 again.

It came after a fortnight of highly damaging leaks and poisonous briefings that have culminated in a Cabinet Office inquiry into who passed on secrets of discussions about the second coronavirus lockdown to the media.

After Mr Cummings resigned on Thursday evening, allies had complained of “dithering” by Mr Johnson, saying they had to go round him to Mr Gove to get decisions made.

They are also known to have spread rumours that Mr Johnson had lost his powers of concentration after being hospitalised with coronavirus earlier in the year, and that Ms Symonds “bombards” him with texts up to 25 times per hour setting out her opinions on policy.

Sources said Mr Johnson was particularly riled by newspaper reports of Ms Symonds being referred to by Cummings loyalists by nicknames including “Princess nut nuts”.

Sources loyal to the prime minister accused Mr Cummings of “trying to blame everyone but himself” for his demise, saying that his complaints of dithering by Mr Johnson were simply “the occasions when the PM won’t do what he wants him to”.

One source said: “The truth is that Dom will pay no attention to something for months, then he will get interested in it and expect it to happen in two or three days. That’s not how Government works. When he says Boris is indecisive what he actually means is that Boris won’t do something he wants. That’s not the same thing, it’s just the prime minister saying no to him.”

Mr Cummings last night described the claims that the prime minister had accused him of briefing against him as “invention”.

Mr Cummings had formally resigned on Thursday, a day after his closest ally Mr Cain had also handed in his notice.

It came after Ms Symonds and Allegra Stratton, Mr Johnson’s press secretary, vetoed the promotion of Mr Cain to chief of staff. The departure of the prime minister’s two most long-standing aides marks not only the rancorous end to a relationship forged in the Brexit campaign five years ago, but also a new beginning for Mr Johnson’s administration.

Lord Udny-Lister, the prime minister’s chief strategic adviser, was yesterday installed as interim chief of staff while Mr Johnson searches for a permanent incumbent for the job.

Downing Street hit back at suggestions Mr Johnson’s Brexit stance would soften in the final days of trade negotiations as a result of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain leaving. Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Absolutely not. The government’s position in relation to the future trade agreement has not changed. We want to reach a deal but it has to be one that fully respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Time is in very short supply. We are clear the transition period will end on December 31, there’s no doubt about it. We would like to get a deal. If we’re not able to reach a free trade agreement, then we will leave on Australian-style terms.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

