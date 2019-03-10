Adam Johnson's ex-girlfriend reveals she had abortion after footballer's arrest

The ex-girlfriend of former England footballer Adam Johnson has told how she had an abortion after he was arrested for sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

The ex-girlfriend of former England footballer Adam Johnson has told how she had an abortion after he was arrested for sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

Stacey Flounders, mother of Johnson's daughter Ayla, said she felt she had no choice but to make the "heartbreaking" decision after discovering she was 10 weeks pregnant.

Months later, in March 2016, Johnson was found guilty of sexual activity with a child and jailed for six years.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Miss Flounders said: "I couldn't bring another baby into this world with everything that was going on.

Johnson had been dating Stacey Flounders since 2011. The couple have a daughter

"It was heartbreaking but I felt I had no choice."

The 29-year-old, speaking ahead of Johnson's release from prison, said her life "fell apart" when the footballer appeared in court.

Footballer Adam Johnson arrives at Bradford Crown Court with his former girlfriend Stacey Flounders Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The charges against him related to an incident in the former Sunderland winger's Range Rover when he met up with the girl in County Durham in 2015.

He admitted grooming the girl and a separate, less serious charge of sexual activity with her.

Stacey Flounders

The start of the trial was "the moment I realised who Adam really was", Miss Flounders said, describing him as "an arrogant man who lied and lied".

She gave evidence during the hearing, telling the court the couple had broken up and that he had admitted cheating on her with "quite a few" women.

Miss Flounders told the Mail on Sunday that she would remain friends with Johnson following his release for four-year-old Ayla's sake, but vowed not to take him back.

"You can forgive but I will never forget what he has done," she added.

Press Association