Actor Kevin Spacey to face seven new sex assault charges in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing seven new charges of sex attacks on a man, the British Crown Prosecution service (CPS) has said.

The 63-year-old American Oscar-winner is alleged to have committed the offences between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey was previously charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In July, he appeared at the Old Bailey to deny the five charges, which relate to three men and date back to 2005 and 2013. The men are now in their 30s and 40s.

He has now been further charged with six counts of sexual assault or indecent assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The CPS confirmed the new charges relate to a single new complainant. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said the CPS had authorised the additional charges following “a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police”.

Spacey had been served with a postal charge and would be required to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on December 16, a spokesman for the CPS said.

The announcement comes after Spacey won a civil lawsuit in the US in which he was accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” in 1986.

He is currently on bail pending a further hearing next year relating to the five earlier charges. At the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Wall set a trial date of June 6.

Spacey is known for starring in House of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

