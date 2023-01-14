| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Actor Kevin Spacey denies fresh string of alleged sexual offences

Kevin Spacey in Turin, Italy this week. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Kevin Spacey in Turin, Italy this week. Photo: AP

Kevin Spacey in Turin, Italy this week. Photo: AP

Kevin Spacey in Turin, Italy this week. Photo: AP

Emily Atkinson

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied a further string of alleged sexual offences against a new complainant.

The 63-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting an alleged male victim between 2001 and 2005, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy