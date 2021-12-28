Act now on sleaze or risk losing 100 seats, UK PM Boris Johnson told

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned his party is set to lose more than 100 seats if he fails to curb public anger over sleaze, with five cabinet ministers on course for defeat at the next general election.

A major new poll and constituency-by-constituency analysis shows the Conservatives’ majority would be wiped out, leaving Labour the largest party in a hung parliament.

Labour is on 41pc – six points clear of the Conservatives, who are on 35pc – according to the huge Survation survey of 10,000 adults carried out on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees.

This could see the Tories winning 255 seats, a net loss of 111, while Labour would return 309 seats – just 11 short of a majority, according to multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis.

Mr Johnson is one of the cabinet members projected to lose their seats in the analysis. The others on course for defeat are environment secretary George Eustice, Scottish secretary Alister Jack, Welsh secretary Simon Hart, and Cop26 president Alok Sharma.

The survey revealed older voters and those in rural areas were most likely to be concerned by the sleaze scandals and lockdown party allegations that have engulfed No 10.

“Given that older voters are ordinarily much more likely to vote Conservative, this shows the potential for accusations of sleaze to shift votes by depriving the Conservatives of this important electoral bulwark,” said Prof Christopher Hanretty, of Royal Holloway University, who helped carry out the MRP analysis.

Of 40 crucial “red wall” Tory seats in the north of England and Midlands, only three – Dudley North, Morley and Outwood, and Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland – are projected to be held by Mr Johnson’s party.

And the party faces electoral wipe-out in Scotland, where the SNP is on course to win all of the Conservative Party’s seats – including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’s Moray constituency.

A separate Focaldata poll published on Sunday gave Labour an eight-point lead over the Tories and indicated they would win a majority.



But polling guru Sir John Curtice cautioned against over-interpreting the strength of the opposition’s poll lead over the past few weeks, saying Sir Keir Starmer’s party has yet to gain voters’ trust.

“We are talking about a collapse in the Tory vote, not a revival of the Labour party,” he told the i. “The point is that Labour still have to make any kind of significant advance in their own popularity. This is all about the Tories going down the tubes.”

It comes as a major Tory donor questioned whether Mr Johnson should be replaced. “What really concerns me is this sleaze issue and him not standing firmly enough against what’s gone on,” John Caudwell, the founder of Phones4U, told The Observer.

Meanwhile, Britain’s government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the end of 2021, its health minister Sajid Javid said yesterday.

Partial figures reported by the government yesterday showed 98,515 new cases of Covid-19, but once data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is factored in, it is likely to show cases remain only slightly below a Christmas Eve peak of 122,186.

Nevertheless, Mr Javid said ministers would not be taking any new steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the coming days.

“There will be no further measures before the new year,” Mr Javid told reporters. “When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures.”

He said the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus now accounted for around 90pc of cases across England and urged people to celebrate New Year cautiously.

The government’s attention is focused on the number of patients being hospitalised with Omicron after early data last week suggested the variant carried a reduced risk of admission.

Britain has reported a total of 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far.