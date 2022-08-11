Acclaimed children’s author Raymond Briggs dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs, who has died aged 88, was famous as the author of illustrated Christmas stories for children – with a difference.

His Santa Claus is a fairly cantankerous old curmud-geon who complains about the “bloody reindeer” and “work, work, work”. The Snowman comes to life for a lonely little boy – but melts in the morning. And Fungus the Bogeyman is a repulsive monster hero who revels in slime, rot and bodily fluids.

Briggs made a fortune out of Christmas, but his tales were deeply subversive of the conventions of the festive season. His own views on the traditional jollifications were positively Scrooge-like.

“My ideal Christmas would be to go into a bomb shelter and not come out again until the all-clear sounded,” he said.

His chosen medium was the strip cartoon – or, more accurately, strip illustration. His technique was to take a fantastical situation and apply what he called “common sense and literalness” to make it believable, a technique that often involved setting the story within the trappings of suburban domesticity – complete with toilets, three-piece suites and cups of tea.

His characters, too, were instantly recognisable. Father Christmas is not the generously proportioned bearded old man ho-ho-ho-ing his way down a chimney, but a moody, foul-mouthed old soak, fed up with the back-breaking physical tedium of his job. In fact, Briggs envisaged him as a workman.

“A bit like my dad, who was a milkman,” he once confessed.

Briggs was sometimes described as a political writer – but if there was a theme to his work, it was his preoccupation with life’s underdogs and the tension between human dreams and the often painful reality.

The little boy who finds fleeting happiness in the friendship of a snowman, Father Christmas with his aches and pains and the couple in When the Wind Blows are struggling with the darker forces of loneliness and mortality.

Briggs won numerous prizes throughout his career, including the Kurt Maschler Award, the UK Children’s Book of the Year and the Dutch Silver Pen Award. In February 2017, he was given the BookTrust Lifetime Achievement Award. The trust responded to news of his death by tweeting: “He will live on in his stunning, iconic books.”

Singer Aled Jones, who sang the title track of the 1982 animated version of The Snowman, said he owed Biggs a “debt of gratitude”. Jones rose to fame as a teenager after he sang Walking In The Air, the song from the film.

“What a legacy he leaves behind,” Jones said. “His books have touched millions of people around the world.”

The author’s death was announced yesterday in a statement by his publisher, Penguin Random House.

Briggs’s family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life. He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power.”