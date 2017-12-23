News Britain

Aardvark dies and four meerkats missing after London Zoo blaze

Firefighters at Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure at London Zoo where there was a blaze earlier Saturday Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Nina Massey

One aardvark has died and four meerkats are missing after a fire at ZSL London Zoo.

A spokesman for the zoo confirmed the death of Misha, and said that it was currently not possible to say what had happened to the animals unaccounted for.

The fire broke out at approximately 6am on Saturday in the Animal Adventure section of the zoo, and spread to an adjacent shop.

Duty staff who live on site were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety.

London Fire Brigade handout photo of firefighters dealing with a blaze at London Zoo Credit: London Fire Brigade/PA Wire

Seventy-two firefighters attended the incident and the fire was brought under control by 9.16am.

Press Association

