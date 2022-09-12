A truce but little reconciliation at queen’s funeral as the royal family braces for Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland yesterday. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool/Reuters

Reunited in sorrow, it was the moment estranged brothers William and Harry put their differences aside in honour of their beloved “Grannie”.

Appearing alongside their wives, Kate and Meghan, for their first joint appearance since that Oprah Winfrey interview two years ago, the two princes went on a remarkable royal walkabout that was supposed to pave the road to reconciliation.

But with the spectre of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoirs hanging like a Sword of Damocles over the House of Windsor, a question mark remains over whether this is just a temporary truce or the beginnings of a more abiding amnesty.

For, while some may have taken the scenes in Windsor’s Long Walk on Saturday evening as a sign of rekindled relations between the royal brothers, a full rapprochement still seems a long way off. “Time-limited” is the phrase circulating behind palace walls to describe the extraordinary gesture to Harry and Meghan by William, who is now Prince of Wales.

As a senior source has confirmed: “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

The olive branch was designed to change the narrative from one of a royal rift to a story of a family unified by a nation in mourning.

Dismayed by some of the coverage focusing on Harry and Meghan’s movements on the day Queen Elizabeth died, rather than the magnitude of her passing, William (40) resolved to make contact with his brother and sister-in-law.

“Both he and the Princess of Wales felt that the focus should solely be on this period of deep mourning and nothing else,” revealed an insider. “That the focus should only be on his late grandmother.”

Agreeing that, above all, family should come first, Harry resolved to swallow his pride and allow his elder brother to take the lead.

Doubts have been cast on reports that King Charles intervened to stop Meghan boarding the Cessna Harry chartered from Luton airport to fly him to Aberdeen on Thursday. The truth, according to one palace source, is that “Harry hadn’t even been called” by the time William boarded his own private jet to Scotland with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and wife Sophie.

This was because the heir to the throne had initially been summoned by his father in his constitutional capacity as a Counsellor of State.

It seems while the family knew Queen Elizabeth was gravely ill when they took off from RAF Northolt on Thursday lunchtime, they did not expect her to deteriorate so rapidly. The then Prince of Wales even thought he and his elder son might be able to host the virtual Privy Council meeting she had postponed the previous day.

It was only after Buckingham Palace had announced that “concerned” doctors had placed the queen under medical supervision that Harry made the dash to Balmoral.

Meghan stayed behind after it emerged that Kate would not be accompanying William, preferring instead to break the news of the death of “Gan Gan” to Prince George (9), Princes Charlotte (7) and four-year-old Prince Louis following their first day at Lambrook School.

A suggestion, widely circulated on Twitter, that William took action after discovering Harry and Meghan were planning to stage their own Windsor walkabout and had asked a US TV network to film it, is also wide of the mark. William extended the 11th-hour invitation simply to put on a united front – and Harry accepted it in the same spirit.

The move took the Sussexes, who were having some down time at Frogmore Cottage, completely by surprise, however, not least as until that moment, there had been little interaction with William and Kate, despite them only living 400 metres away at Adelaide Cottage.

Although Harry spent Thursday night at Balmoral, he was the first to leave the following morning while his older brother did not depart until lunchtime.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales had been scheduled to arrive at Windsor to view the floral tributes and meet the crowds at 4.30pm on Saturday, but eventually appeared, along with the Sussexes, at 5.15pm.

The 45-minute delay came because Harry and Meghan needed to quickly change into mourning dress.

It was arranged that the couples would briefly inspect the floral tributes together before immediately splitting up to greet well-wishers on both sides of the Long Walk. The carefully planned choreography had the advantage of keeping a distance between Kate and Meghan – who have barely spoken since Oprah – as well as keeping all the crowds happy, not least after they had waited for hours to pay their respects.

Yet anyone thinking the quartet once known as the “Fab Four” then retreated for a cosy cup of tea may be over-interpreting the gesture.

There is a clear sense that while hostilities may be on hold until the late queen is finally laid to rest in the King George the VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle next Monday, significant concerns remain over Harry’s autobiography, currently due to be published before Christmas, as well as Meghan’s declaration in a recent interview that she is “able to tell [my] own story”.

As one source explained: “It’s quite hard to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you.” Another added: “The general reaction to Harry and Meghan’s behaviour has been one of incredulity.”

The manuscript for the “definitive account” of Harry’s “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons” has reportedly been completed and signed off by lawyers after being submitted by its ghostwriter, JR Moehringer.

It was due out in the autumn but was delayed to land in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas gift market. Whether the publication will still go ahead as scheduled remains to be seen.

Significant amendments will now need to be made to reflect recent events.

Harry (37), who will donate the proceeds to charity, has said the book would be “a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

Finding common ground is clearly going to be a key theme of this week – which could prove pivotal when it comes to bridging the royal divide that has built up since the “Megxit” saga began in March 2020.

In expressing his love for Harry and Meghan in his first King’s Speech, the new monarch has made it clear that he doesn’t want the start of his reign to be beset by the problems which plagued the end of the Elizabethan era.

As they prepare to bury their beloved grandmother, now might be the time that William and Harry decide life is too short to walk on such different paths.

