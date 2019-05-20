'A staggeringly silly book': Rees-Mogg mauled by critics

British Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's new book has been savaged by the critics, who have dismissed his tribute to the Victorians as "staggeringly silly", "sentimental jingoism" and "so terrible".

The influential Brexiteer's latest work, 'The Victorians: Twelve Titans Who Forged Britain', looks at the lives of 19th-century figures, including Queen Victoria.

In the 'Sunday Times', Dominic Sandbrook described it as "so bad, so boring, so mind-bogglingly banal that if it had been written by anybody else it would never have been published".

Independent News Service