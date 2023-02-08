| 5.4°C Dublin

‘A scar on the police’ – serial rapist London Met officer jailed for 30 years

David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 charges relating to 12 victims between 2003 and 2020. Photo: Hertfordshire Police/Handout via Reuters Expand

Sam Tobin

A former London police officer was jailed yesterday for at least 30 years for a “catalogue of violence and brutal sexual offending” in a sustained campaign of abuse against women.

David Carrick, who worked in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, used his position of power to intimidate many of his victims, saying no one would believe their word against that of a serving officer, prosecutors said.

