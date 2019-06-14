'A piece of history gift-wrapped' - Britain's oldest person who claimed whiskey was her secret to longevity dies aged 112

Her daughter told BBC News the supercentenarian, nicknamed Amazing Grace, died at her home in Worcestershire on Friday.

Paying tribute to her "gracious" mother, Deirdre McCarthy, 81, said: "I never dreamt when I was a little girl that my mother would be the talking point of the whole country.

"I used to say to my friends 'she is a piece of history gift-wrapped'.

"She was wonderful and had a lovely sense of humour."

Following her 112th birthday, Mrs Jones attributed her longevity in part to whisky.

She told the Gloucestershire Echo: "Whisky is very good for you.

"I started having a nightly tot of it when I turned 50, so I've been having it every night for the last 60 years and I certainly have no intention of stopping now.

"My doctor said 'keep up with the whisky Grace, it's good for your heart'."

Born on September 16, 1906, Mrs Jones assumed the mantle of Britain's oldest living person following the death of Olive Boar aged 113 in September.

Press Association