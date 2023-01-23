| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

‘A lot of money to be careless about’ – Tories tell party chairman Nadhim Zahawi to quit over tax ‘errors’

Nadhim Zahawi has since last summer faced questions over why shares from YouGov were kept in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Expand

Close

Nadhim Zahawi has since last summer faced questions over why shares from YouGov were kept in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Nadhim Zahawi has since last summer faced questions over why shares from YouGov were kept in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Nadhim Zahawi has since last summer faced questions over why shares from YouGov were kept in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Charles Hymas and Dominic Penna

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi faced the first Conservative calls to resign after he admitted “errors” in his tax affairs had been deemed “careless” by HMRC, the UK taxman.

A former cabinet minister said Mr Zahawi’s position had become “untenable” as other senior backbenchers, including Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader, called on him to release full details of his tax affairs despite his weekend statement.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy