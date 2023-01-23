‘A lot of money to be careless about’ – Tories tell party chairman Nadhim Zahawi to quit over tax ‘errors’

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi faced the first Conservative calls to resign after he admitted “errors” in his tax affairs had been deemed “careless” by HMRC, the UK taxman.

A former cabinet minister said Mr Zahawi’s position had become “untenable” as other senior backbenchers, including Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader, called on him to release full details of his tax affairs despite his weekend statement.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly refused to back Mr Zahawi, after being asked whether he had confidence in him as party chairman, saying it was a decision for the prime minister.

No 10 sought to distance him from the row, saying that Cabinet Office officials had advised there was nothing to stop Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointing him as Tory chairman last October.

By then, Mr Zahawi’s dispute with HMRC had been resolved.

It followed a statement issued by Mr Zahawi on Saturday in which he confirmed that he had reached a multi-million-pound settlement with HMRC over the tax dispute involving the polling firm YouGov which he founded.

In his statement, he implied he had been asked to pay a penalty, noting that the HMRC concluded that he had made a “careless and not deliberate” error.

He indicated the agreement was made at the time he

was chancellor.

Mr Zahawi has since last summer faced questions over why shares from YouGov were kept in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust.

Yesterday, a former cabinet minister said: “I think his position is untenable, frankly. I really do because he said he’d been careless.

“That’s a heck of a big sum of money to be careless about. Given that the chairman has overall responsibility for the Conservative Party, and the treasurer of the Conservative Party is answerable to him, I don’t think it’s easy to see how he can continue in that role.

“Because it was an awful lot of money to be careless about, I just think it’s impossible for him to continue and I’m pretty sure a lot of other people feel the same way.”

Mr Duncan Smith told the BBC: “I’m always of the view with these things that the sooner you can get the actual facts out the better.”

“[Nadhim] is in a way a peculiar British success story, because he’s a person that’s come into the country fleeing Iraq, has been successful in setting up a global brand, so all of that in a way is remarkable and it says a lot about the UK and diversity and everything else.

“But I would say to him if he was here – get it all out now, whatever you have to do, and clear it up.

“I genuinely don’t believe this is a man who is deceitful.”

Another former cabinet minister concurred: “He needs to make a fuller statement about what happened, and then I think it would be easier to judge his position.”