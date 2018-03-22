Police officers have been criticised for taking a photo of themselves at the scene of where a young man was fatally stabbed.

Police officers have been criticised for taking a photo of themselves at the scene of where a young man was fatally stabbed.

'A lack of judgement and sensitivity' - policemen criticised for posting selfie from crime scene

The officers, who have not been named, have been accused of being "too busy posing for selfies" to catch criminals by outraged social media users.

The policemen, from East London's Forest Gate North's Safe Neighbourhood Team, posted for the picture outside of the Stratford Centre. They shared the image on the forest Gate North Twitter account in the early hours of this morning, they captioned it: "Crime scene at Stratford mall today."

Benjamin Pieknyi (20) died at the same spot on Tuesday after being stabbed. Twitter users have claimed that the police were insensitive, one person commented: "Have you caught the perpetrator(s) yet? Of course not, too busy posing for selfies."

Another said: "Quite a few murders in the capital this week. I know!!! … let’s take a selfie by the crime scene." The picture has since been deleted and Police in Newham have apologised.

They said in a statement: "We apologise for any offence caused by the ‘selfie’ picture that was posted from the scene of a serious crime this morning. "The officers showed a lack of judgement and sensitivity in posting this and they will be spoken to and reminded of how to use social media responsibly."

Online Editors