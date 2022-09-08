A high point in fraught Anglo-Irish relations, when Ireland welcomed Queen Elizabeth as a friend

SHE had won us over as soon as she got off the plane.

When Queen Elizabeth II stepped on to the runway at Casement Aerodrome 11 years ago, she gave an immediate nod to her hosts by wearing a jade green dress and hat. Whatever about our preparations for the historic visit, the monarch made it clear from the off that she too had planned every symbolic gesture.

Within a few hours, the monarch was bowing her head as she laid a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance at the memorial for those who died fighting for Irish freedom. The troubled history between our nations became far less heavy as the queen stood for a minute’s silence.

The biggest security operation in the history of the State had been launched around the visit and there was some trouble during that first ceremony. But any hostility was short lived. Accompanied by Prince Philip, the queen endeared herself to the country and she received an astounding welcome wherever she travelled.

Remarkably, the official State visit from May 17 to 21, 2011 was the first trip here by a British monarch in 100 years. The queen’s grandfather King George V had been to what is now the Republic of Ireland in 1911, when Ireland was still part of the British empire. In the immediate following years, the Easter Rising of 1916 became the inciting incident towards long sought after freedom from Britain. The war of independence and signing of the treaty achieved our status as a sovereign state. And so began 100 years of often fraught relations with our near neighbours, with many low points.

Read More

On a day in May of 2011, hope and history did rhyme as the hand of friendship was extended. Suddenly the focus switched from security and protocol to how many people could get out to greet the queen as she toured the country. From dispassionate observers of the showbiz, gossip and pageantry of the royal family, the country suddenly became fans of the queen. The fraught history wasn’t forgiven or forgotten, but was reconciled. At Croke Park, she respectfully listened as the impact of Bloody Sunday was explained, and at the Rock of Cashel, she was greeted by Sinn Féin mayor, the late Michael Browne, despite his party misguidedly boycotting the visit. Of course, we also subjected her to a hotchpotch concert, which featured acts including Westlife.

By the time she reached Cork on the final day, crowds lined the street and there was an impromptu walkabout to greet well-wishers on the Grand Parade. Pat O’Connell, the fishmonger in the English Market, became a national treasure, as he had the craic with the royal visitor.

Expand Close Queen Elizabeth II chats to fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork in 2011 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queen Elizabeth II chats to fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork in 2011

The standout moment from the visit was her address at a State dinner at Dublin Castle. She began her speech with the words: “A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde…” Sitting alongside her, President Mary McAleese spoke for the nation as she could be seen mouthing: “Wow.”

The queen addressed our traditional difficulties: “Indeed so much of this visit reminds us of the complexity of our history, its many layers and traditions, but also the importance of forbearance and conciliation, of being able to bow to the past but not be bound by it.”

However, she also reflected on the “ties of family, friendship and affection” between our countries. “So we celebrate together the widespread spirit of goodwill and deep mutual understanding that has served to make the relationship more harmonious, close as good neighbours should always be.”

The queen’s affection for Ireland was always well known and it had long been a desire of hers to come south of the border. As a renowned horseracing enthusiast and owner, she admired our country’s reputation in the sport of kings. But the Troubles made the royal family targets for the Provisional IRA and other dissidents. The IRA infamously murdered a member of the royal family, the new King Charles III’s beloved great-uncle, Louis Mountbatten, in Mullaghmore in Sligo in 1979. It was a dark chapter. Yet the peace process allowed many members of the royal family to visit our country, including the new king over the years, but none will match the impact of those four days. It was a high point for Anglo-Irish relations since the foundation of the State.

Nobody could have predicted how politics would soon turn sour again. The country was going through a difficult period in 2011 in the wake of the economic crash. The then prime minister David Cameron was present for parts of the State visit and Britain had extended a loan to Ireland just months earlier as part of the international bailout. Within a few years, Mr Cameron would set Britain on a collision course by giving in to a referendum on whether the UK should stay in the European Union. Five years after the queen’s visit, Brexit would deliver a new twist in the tale and, a decade on, our Government would speak of relations with the UK being at a low ebb once more.

And yet we remember that Banríon Eilís a Dó remained a valued friend to Ireland.