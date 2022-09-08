| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A high point in fraught Anglo-Irish relations, when Ireland welcomed Queen Elizabeth as a friend

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive to attend a state banquet in Dublin Castle with President Mary McAleese in 2011. Picture: Getty Expand
Queen Elizabeth II chats to fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork in 2011 Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive to attend a state banquet in Dublin Castle with President Mary McAleese in 2011. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive to attend a state banquet in Dublin Castle with President Mary McAleese in 2011. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II chats to fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork in 2011

Queen Elizabeth II chats to fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork in 2011

/

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive to attend a state banquet in Dublin Castle with President Mary McAleese in 2011. Picture: Getty

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

SHE had won us over as soon as she got off the plane.

When Queen Elizabeth II stepped on to the runway at Casement Aerodrome 11 years ago, she gave an immediate nod to her hosts by wearing a jade green dress and hat. Whatever about our preparations for the historic visit, the monarch made it clear from the off that she too had planned every symbolic gesture.

Related topics

More On Queen Elizabeth

Most Watched

Privacy