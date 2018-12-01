Tributes have been paid to a "popular and energetic" student who died after she was hit by a car being driven by a suspected drug-driver.

'A bright woman who had her whole life ahead of her' - tributes paid to student who died after being hit by car

Chloe Hufton, 26, who was studying for a Masters in English at the University of Derby, died at the scene of the crash on Friday night.

Police officers were called to Kedleston Road, in Derby, yesterday evening at 6.20pm to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a white Audi RS5.

A 33-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care under the influence of drugs, and has been released under investigation.

Police said specialist officers are supporting the family while Professor Kathryn Mitchell, vice-chancellor of the University of Derby, said: "We are devastated by the loss of Chloe."

Prof Mitchell said in a statement: "She was very popular and an energetic, knowledgeable and witty contributor to discussion; she loved the challenge of new ideas and would often be the first to grasp a complex concept and run with it. Chloe will be greatly missed by staff and students.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends as they begin to come to terms with this tragic event.

"We will continue to offer and provide support to anyone within our University community who knew Chloe or has been affected by the incident."

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

Detective Sergeant Scott Riley said: "I would first like to pass on my own condolences to Chloe's family and friends at this most difficult of times.

"She was clearly a bright, popular woman who had her whole life ahead of her and I know she will be deeply missed.

"I would also like to thank the staff at the University of Derby who helped immeasurably during last night's incident by opening their doors to our officers and witnesses to the incident.

"Their actions ensured that witnesses were well cared for and that officers were able to conduct the investigation quickly and efficiently."

Press Association