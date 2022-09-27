Eric Cantona has taken aim at his former Man United club mate David Beckham for taking up a role as an ambassador at the upcoming World Cup in the Middle Eastern country.

The French football legend said it was a “big mistake” for Beckham and others to take up the positions, citing alleged human rights violations which have been reported in the run up to the tournament in Qatar.

Australian Tim Cahill, Brazil’s Cafu and former Barcelona stars Samuel Eto'o, Xavi Hernandez and Ronald de Boer also hold ambassadorial positions for the November competition, while some outlets have reported that Beckham is being paid over €100 million for his involvement.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Cantona said he will not watch it.

“It’s only about money and the way they treated the people who built the stadiums, it’s horrible. And thousands of people died and yet we will celebrate this World Cup. Personally, I will not watch it. I understand football is a business. But I thought it was the only place where everybody could have a chance.”

He told football magazine ,The Athletic, that if he was asked to join Beckham and others, he would do the “opposite”.

Cantona said some of those involved might know “what has happened” in Qatar.

“I would not do it at all. I do completely the opposite. In January 2022, I started to say that. Maybe I was the first one,” he said.

“But I am free to do it. And of course, an ex-player paid to do this kind of thing… It could be they don’t know what has happened there. Or, if they know it, I think they did wrong. I think they made a big mistake. A big, big mistake.”

However, Cantona added that players cannot be condemned for representing their country at competition.

“If you have a player who says, ‘I will boycott the World Cup’, you say, ‘Bravo’. But you cannot condemn a 20-year-old player, who has a 10-year career, who lives in a world surrounded by people from football 24 hours per day,” he said.

“But do speak about the federations, speak about the politicians, who have the power to say, ‘No, we do not go to the World Cup’. We cannot be disappointed if players don’t want to boycott the World Cup, because at the top, the politicians, the presidents, the federations, the ministers…The real power, everywhere in the world, they have the power to boycott it. It is too easy to say the players.”