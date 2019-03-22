27 years for teen who murdered Alesha (6)

The "calculating and remorseless" teenager who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has been locked up for at least 27 years as he admitted the crime.

Aaron Campbell (16) snatched Alesha from her bed as she slept at her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute last summer.

He was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month where a jury found him guilty unanimously following a nine-day trial.

Campbell finally admitted the crime in a psychological report prepared ahead of his sentencing yesterday.

Lord Matthews sentenced Campbell to life imprisonment and ordered him to spend at least 27 years behind bars before he can apply for parole, but warned he may never be released. The judge said social work and psychologist reports "had painted a clear picture of a cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual".

After the sentence was read out, members of Alesha's family shouted "evil" and "beast" as Campbell was led down to the cells.

