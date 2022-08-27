10 pence to boil a kettle – British workers on £45,000 ‘will need help’ as UK energy bills set to soar by 80pc

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has called on households to reduce their energy use. Photo: PA

Middle-earners on salaries of £45,000 (€53,000) will need help from the UK government to pay their energy bills, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi warned last night.

Mr Zahawi said that support could not be confined to families on benefits and added that gas prices could remain punishingly high for two years.

In a break with cabinet colleagues, he also urged households to cut their energy use.

It came as Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator, increased the price cap on household bills by 80pc to £3,549 (€4,179) a year from October, in a blow to households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

There were also predictions that bills could further increase to £6,600 (€7,773) within months.

The surge means that it will cost £3.60 (€4.16) an hour to run a boiler to heat a small house, while even boiling the kettle will cost 10p (12c) and some electric cars will be more expensive to drive than their petrol equivalents.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Reserve told US families to expect “pain” as he rallied central bankers around the world to crack down further on inflation by raising interest rates.

Jerome Powell vowed to “forcefully” use all the Fed’s tools to tackle spiralling price rises in the US.

In the UK, Mr Zahawi has drawn up a menu of options for the next prime minister amid calls from Ofgem for urgent help.

Options under consideration include freezing the price cap as suggested by Labour, increasing benefits, handing extra support to small businesses and a loan scheme for suppliers that could shave £500 (€600) off bills. Every household is being given a £400 (€471) rebate on their bills to be paid in instalments starting in October.

Mr Zahawi said: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits.

“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80pc and will probably rise even higher in the new year.”

Mr Zahawi became the first UK cabinet minister to suggest people cut their bills by using less energy, telling broadcasters: “The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption.”

He said he had also drawn up a series of options to help small firms, who are not ­covered by the cap.

One idea is reintroducing Covid-era cuts to Vat and business rates to help the hospitality and leisure industries that are particularly hard-hit by energy price rises.

He said he was considering handing energy suppliers huge loans to enable them to weather the crisis and reduce bills by up to £500 a year.

Piling further pressure on consumers, the UK government said yesterday that water bills will rise by over £40 (€47) to give firms money to stop sewage flowing into rivers.

Mr Zahawi is drawing up options for the new PM so he or she can hit the ground running after taking office on September 6. Yesterday Liz Truss, the frontrunner, said that she would wait to see them before making any decisions.

