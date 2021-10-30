Britain warns ‘two can play at that game’ after French fishing threat

The trawler Cornelis Gert Jan was seized on Thursday for fishing in French territorial waters without a licence. Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The UK has suggested it could respond in kind to French threats to disrupt trade, ratcheting up the tensions in an increasingly bitter dispute over post-Brexit fishing access.

France argues that its vessels are being wrongly denied licenses to fish in British waters, and has threatened to blockade UK trawlers and raise energy prices in the British Channel Islands if more fishing licenses aren’t granted by a November 2 deadline.

France’s junior minister for European affairs said the British government only understoodsthe language of “force”.

“That is completely inflammatory and the wrong way to go about things,” UK environment minister George Eustice, whose remit includes fisheries, said yesterday.

Asked what Britain would do if France follows through on its threats, he said: “Two can play at that game. So we would take the appropriate response.”

Though Eustice also said the UK still wants to tackle the issue through diplomatic channels, his remarks will do little to ease tensions between the two NATO allies.

On Thursday, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she’d ordered the UK’s French ambassador to be summoned to “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.

Boris Johnson is due to speak to French president Emmanuel Macron this weekend in a “brush-by” meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome. A spokesman declined to confirm whether fisheries will be discussed, saying only they’ll talk about “a range of issues” and that “France remains a close and strong ally”.

Fishing rights have become a major flashpoint in the post-Brexit relationship between France and the UK. Earlier this year, both countries deployed warships in the English Channel and the French government suggested it could cut power to the island of Jersey, before backing off.

Yesterday, the UK environment minister told BBC radio that as well as summoning the ambassador, Westminster has raised the latest French warnings with the European Commission. The UK believes contravene the trade deal it struck with the bloc after Brexit.

“We’ve spoken to the European Commission, who represent France on these types of matters – and the European Commission have obviously got a role to ensure that France remains within the law,” he said.

Andrea Sasse, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry, yesterday said that it’s important France and Britain “return to the negotiations conducted in recent weeks and months”.

“Respect for mutual fishing rights is one of the basic principles of the trade and cooperation agrement between the EU and Britain,” Sasse said. “We especially support the EU Commission in its effort to clear up specific issues, including in this particular case.”

The UK environment minister claims the UK has granted fisheries access to almost 1,700 EU vessels in accordance with the terms of the trade agreement. He said UK officials are now working with the European Commission and French authorities to identify the data those vessels that have been refused access need, to prove that they qualify for it, he said.