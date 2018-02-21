Britain raises prospect of longer Brexit transition period - report

Britain still wants an implementation phase with the European Union of around two years, a government source said on Wednesday, saying there was no change in the government's Brexit policy.

The EU has said it wants the transition phase after Brexit to end no later than Dec. 31, 2020, which would coincide with the end of the EU's current seven-year budget period.

"The EU wants a transition of 21 months, we want a period of around 24 months," the source is quoted as saying by Bloomberg, adding that Prime Minister Theresa May has previously ruled out the implementation phase dragging on beyond the around two-year period. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit is "evolving and deepening", a shadow cabinet supporter of close ties with the EU has said.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith told ITV1's Good Morning Britain he wanted the UK to remain in the single market and a customs union. Asked whether this put him at odds with the party leader, he replied: "No, I think Jeremy's position is evolving and deepening."

Challenged by presenter Susanna Reid that he and Mr Corbyn were still "not on the same page" over Brexit, Mr Smith replied: "We're getting there." Labour's official position is that it will seek to retain the benefits for Britain of the single market and customs union, but it is not committed to membership following the end of the two-year transition period expected to end in 2021.

Mr Corbyn told a business audience on Tuesday that the UK would have to have "a customs union" with the remaining EU. Mr Smith told Good Morning Britain: "My absolute number one concern is maintaining the peace process in Northern Ireland. That to me mandates that we've got to keep an open border on the island of Ireland.

"The only way anybody has been able to explain to me or to the public how you do that is through membership of a customs union that is pretty similar to the arrangements we've currently got, and a very strong relationship with the single market, which guarantees over time that you don't need taxes and tariffs because there isn't regulatory divergence between the two authorities.

"That's the sensible thing to do that is also, I think, respecting the referendum."

Challenged directly on whether he would prefer Labour's policy to be "remaining in the single market and a customs union", Mr Smith replied: "Yes." Asked if this put him at odds with the Labour leader, he said: "No, I think Jeremy's position is evolving and deepening."

Reuters