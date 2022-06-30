Brexit PM Boris Johnson now has a ‘Eurovision’ and says European unity would benefit from a new ‘Roman Empire’

UK prime minister Boris Johnson with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese at the Nato summit in Madrid. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boris Johnson wants a modern recreation of the Roman Empire as a way of achieving co-operation between Europe and its neighbours.

The UK prime minister set out his vision of a partnership that included Turkey and north African states as an alternative plan to French president Emmanuel Macron’s idea of a European political community.

Mr Macron said the British prime minister was interested in his political community vision when the pair met at the G7 summit in Germany, but Mr Johnson said he wanted a wider grouping.

The French leader wants his political community to allow the EU to force closer ties with non-members, such as the UK and the nations of the western Balkans.

But Mr Johnson told reporters accompanying him at the Nato summit in Madrid that he had a vision based on the Roman “Mare Nostrum” – the Mediterranean Sea and the countries around it.

“Emmanuel has an idea, which I actually claim paternity of this idea,” Mr Johnson said.

“I had this idea back when I first became foreign secretary. My view is that we should rebuild the whole concept of ... so I think that Turkey should be there, I think that Maghreb (north-west Africa) should be there, and I think we should basically be recreating the Mare Nostrum of the Roman Empire.

“That’s basically what I think. Of course Ukraine, Turkey, Maghreb, there’s got to be a role for all of us in a wider conversation about issues that affect all of us.

“I think possibly what’s going on here is that there are several different ideas.

“That doesn’t mean that they are necessarily all the same.

“I think possibly rather than inventing new structures, let’s look at building up relationships.”

Asked whether he would give a yes or no to Mr Macron’s plans, the prime minister said: “Insofar as it is compatible with some of the things that I have been talking about just now it is worth looking at.

“There’s a role for... I think Turkey is crucial. I think the North African littoral is also a very important area for the wider European debate. Israel. Come on.”

Mr Johnson’s interest in the geopolitics of the Roman Empire could stem from his Oxford University degree in classics.

He frequently drops Latin phrases into his speeches and comments – often causing bemusement in audiences less familiar with the language.

In a more modern reference, he referred to his idea as “Eurovision” – the song contest which has stretched the definition of Europe so far that it includes Australia.

Mr Johnson also indicated he will attend the G20 summit in Bali later this year even if “pariah” Vladimir Putin is at the event.

Indonesia is hosting the summit in November and the Russian president, as a member of the Group of 20 leading economies, is invited.

He said that boycotting the event in protest at the invitation extended to Mr Putin would hand a “propaganda opportunity” to the Russian leader.

He said the West needed to attend the meeting to help win over nations who might otherwise fall under the influence of Russia or China.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on a trip to the Nato summit in Madrid, Mr Johnson said: “I would be absolutely amazed if Putin goes in person. He’s a pariah figure.”

Mr Johnson said he believed Mr Putin was “highly unlikely to go” to the summit in person “for all sorts of reasons”.

He added: “There is a very difficult question about the G20. Yes, he’s been formally invited, I don’t think he will go.

“The question is: do we, as the Western countries, vacate our seats at the G20 and leave the whole argument to China, to Russia?”