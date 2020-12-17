| 5.9°C Dublin

Brexit: Growing hope that a no-deal crash-out can be averted after many false dawns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS Expand

John Downing and Sarah Collins

USUALLY talkative people have gone quiet, the UK pound sterling is at a two-year high, and UK MPs expect their Christmas break, due to start today, to be delayed into next week.

We have seen many false dawns since the Leave vote result on June 24, 2016. But there are growing hopes that a no-deal crash-out can be averted by white smoke from those negotiators in the coming days – perhaps even as early as tomorrow.

In Brussels, EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, was cautiously optimistic speaking of a “narrow path to an agreement.” In London Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, spoke of “every hope, every opportunity” that a deal can be secured – provided the EU respected UK sovereignty.

