Brexit: Growing hope that a no-deal crash-out can be averted after many false dawns

USUALLY talkative people have gone quiet, the UK pound sterling is at a two-year high, and UK MPs expect their Christmas break, due to start today, to be delayed into next week.

We have seen many false dawns since the Leave vote result on June 24, 2016. But there are growing hopes that a no-deal crash-out can be averted by white smoke from those negotiators in the coming days – perhaps even as early as tomorrow.

In Brussels, EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, was cautiously optimistic speaking of a “narrow path to an agreement.” In London Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, spoke of “every hope, every opportunity” that a deal can be secured – provided the EU respected UK sovereignty.

Word from the Westminster Parliament was that MPs would not start their Christmas break today and expected to be put on standby to sit next week to ratify any emerging deal.

The usually reserved Ms von der Leyen came as close to gushing as we’ve ever seen. “The good news is that we have a way forward on most issues. But this is a case of being so close and yet being so far away from each other,” she said.

For the EU Commission President the two outstanding issues were fair competition and fisheries. She struck an upbeat note on potential remedies on fair competition – she was less assured about resolution of conflict over EU boats’ fishery access to lucrative UK waters after Brexit happens.

“On fisheries, the discussion is still very difficult. We do not question the UK’s sovereignty on its own waters, but we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen,” President von der Leyen said.

“And in all honesty, it sometimes feels that we will not be able to resolve this question. But we must continue to try finding a solution. And it is the only responsible and right course of action,” she added.

Remember also that a potential trade deal would still have to be ratified by the European Parliament, all 27 member states, and the UK itself. President von der Leyen did not say how this would be possible before the end of the year and neither has anyone else.

EU lawyers are mulling ‘no deal’ Brexit options in case talks extend beyond Friday. If the EU and UK fail to agree a deal by tomorrow, it will be impossible for the European Parliament to vote on it before the end of the year, leaving the bloc in ‘no deal’ territory.

EU negotiators say a deal, even one not agreed this week, could apply provisionally from January 1, with the Parliament voting on it in the new year. MEPs are not in favour of provisional application, however, and told Ms von der Leyen this.

Anna Cavazzini, chair of the Parliament’s internal market committee, said MEPs need to make sure that such a huge and deep agreement goes through proper democratic procedures. “It is already now too late for a proper ratification procedure in the European Parliament,” said the German Green MEP.

David McAllister, head of the European Parliament’s Brexit coordination group, said MEPs are prepared for every eventuality. MEPs will approve ‘no deal’ temporary contingency measures on Friday to keep road freight, air travel and fisheries going.

Nobody has much publicly broached the obvious ratification conundrum which would face such a late deal. But many EU officials would love to have such a dilemma.