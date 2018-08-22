Breakthrough for treatment of enlarged prostate glands

A new five-minute steam treatment for an enlarged prostate has been hailed as a breakthrough by surgeons following tests.

The simple procedure was found to shrink glands on average by 36pc - but while the result was similar to other treatments, it had far less severe side-effects.

The process, conducted by surgeons at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London and Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 150 men, involves injecting an enlarged prostate with jets of steam without the need for surgery.

Current procedures, while effective, can lead to loss of sexual function, bleeding and incontinence with patients kept in hospitals for days.

It was reported that health watchdogs are ready to give it the green light for NHS use.

Half of all men over the age of 50, and 60pc of those over 60, are thought to have an enlarged prostate, studies have suggested.

The steam treatment, called Rezum, involves having steam is injected at 1cm intervals, killing enough prostate tissue to shrink the enlarged gland.

Other hospitals are poised to roll out the treatment as soon as they get the OK from health watchdog Nice.

