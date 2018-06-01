Boy (8) killed after truck crashed into Toyota Yaris 'stopped on hard shoulder'

A lorry driver has been arrested after a motorway crash in which an eight-year-old boy died.

The youngster, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene on the M6 in Birmingham after a lorry collided with a Toyota Yaris which is believed to have stopped on the hard shoulder.

A man and a woman who were in the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the accident at around 7.30pm on Thursday. The motorway was closed between junctions 6 and 5 southbound for several hours following the accident.

Police said a 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find three patients, all of whom had been travelling in the car.

"The boy was found to be in cardiac arrest and ambulance staff immediately began CPR. "Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A man, believed to be in his 60s, was treated for a suspected fractured shoulder and a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was treated for a leg injury. They were both taken to Heartlands Hospital in the same ambulance. "The lorry driver, a man, was uninjured in the incident."

