A six-year-old boy in southern Poland has told how he caught a three-year-old who jumped from a window while his drunk relatives were asleep.

A six-year-old boy in southern Poland has told how he caught a three-year-old who jumped from a window while his drunk relatives were asleep.

Boy (6) tells of how he saved toddler who jumped from window while drunk relatives were asleep

Footage on the TVN24 channel shows the boy, only identified as Maciek, smiling as he shows the window, some 10 feet above ground, that the toddler jumped from on Monday, in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice.

Maciek and another boy were playing nearby when they saw little Kordian gearing up to jump.

Kordian, he said, "jumped and I caught him".

The police were called and found Kordian's mother and grandfather were sleeping after consuming alcohol.

The boy's aunt took care of him.

Local police spokeswoman Elwira Jurasz said on TVN24 Wednesday that Maciek will be rewarded for saving the child from potential injuries.

Press Association