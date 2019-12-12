Botanist and TV impersonators' favourite Bellamy dies aged 86
Broadcaster David Bellamy (86), who died yesterday, was a respected authority on botany and the natural world.
However, he claimed his unorthodox views on climate change led to him being banished from British television in 2004.
He dismissed global warming as "poppycock" and said there was "no actual proof" that human activity was causing a rise in temperatures.
Bellamy blamed those views for the downfall of his TV career and said he became a pariah.
However, it is possible Bellamy's TV decline began before his tussle with environmental politics.
In 1997 he stood, unsuccessfully, against the sitting prime minister John Major for the Referendum Party in Huntingdon.
In 2002, Bellamy said he had been "banned from television" after the election.
He was born in London in 1933 and worked in a factory and as a plumber before studying and later teaching botany at Durham University.
TV work offers followed and, thanks to his distinctive voice and screen presence, Bellamy quickly became a popular presenter. He also proved an easy target for TV impersonators.
Irish Independent