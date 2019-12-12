Botanist and TV impersonators' favourite Bellamy dies aged 86

Broadcaster David Bellamy (86), who died yesterday, was a respected authority on botany and the natural world.

Broadcaster David Bellamy (86), who died yesterday, was a respected authority on botany and the natural world.

However, he claimed his unorthodox views on climate change led to him being banished from British television in 2004.

He dismissed global warming as "poppycock" and said there was "no actual proof" that human activity was causing a rise in temperatures.

Bellamy blamed those views for the downfall of his TV career and said he became a pariah.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In